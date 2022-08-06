BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,313 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,333,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,673. The company has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.86. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

