BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,426,745,000 after buying an additional 179,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,032,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $898,066,000 after purchasing an additional 255,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

3M Stock Down 0.5 %

MMM stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,187,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,350. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.39. The company has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,664 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

