BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,873. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.71 and a 200 day moving average of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.76%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,245 shares of company stock valued at $137,021 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

