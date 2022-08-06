BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $20.69 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $379.98. 2,852,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,751,631. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

