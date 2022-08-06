BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Eaton by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Eaton by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after purchasing an additional 451,727 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,586,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,928. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.53 and a 200-day moving average of $144.12. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

