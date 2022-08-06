BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Eaton by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after buying an additional 1,504,415 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Eaton by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after buying an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $76,586,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

ETN traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $148.65. 1,243,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,928. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

