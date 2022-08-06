BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 710.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $426.41. The company had a trading volume of 932,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,485. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $418.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.98. The firm has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

