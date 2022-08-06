BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after buying an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,813,000 after acquiring an additional 275,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,302,000 after acquiring an additional 360,707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after buying an additional 501,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DFS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.35. 1,313,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,221. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.