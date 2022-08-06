BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,669 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $199.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.71 and its 200-day moving average is $203.88.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.58.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

