BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $6.12 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 116.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,970 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,180,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 267,037 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 246,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,221 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 140,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 74,167 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,259,435 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59.

