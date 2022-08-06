BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $9.67 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,039 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $9,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,733.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $51.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

