BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.46. The company had a trading volume of 407,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,929. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.