BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,158 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 62,526 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 69,070 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,968,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,958. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.