BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,279 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. 632,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,834. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.54. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.