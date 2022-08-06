BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Dover by 41.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $134.03. 759,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,615. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $116.66 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

