BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 510 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,496,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 127,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 792,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,021,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,461,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

