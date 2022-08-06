BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 760 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.25. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.