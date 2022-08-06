Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
BERY has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.22.
Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $55.13 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
