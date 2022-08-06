Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

BERY has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $55.13 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

