Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.35), RTT News reports. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 262.32%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 21.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded up $6.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,655,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,039. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58.

BYND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 46.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

