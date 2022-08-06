BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

BGSF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BGSF traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,285. BGSF has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $136.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGSF

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGSF in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the first quarter valued at $236,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in BGSF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BGSF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in BGSF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.