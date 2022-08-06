Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at HC Wainwright

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BCYC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 533.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,608,000 after purchasing an additional 414,845 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,870,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 555,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,797,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

