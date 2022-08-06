Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Down 4.3 %

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 721,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $241.98 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 22.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $43,012.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,950 shares in the company, valued at $205,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $414,000. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

See Also

