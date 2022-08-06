Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

TECH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.43.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 2.0 %

Bio-Techne stock traded down $7.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $382.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,677. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.56. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $318.07 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

