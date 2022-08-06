Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Issues Earnings Results

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH traded down $7.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $382.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,779. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $318.07 and a one year high of $543.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.28.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

Several research firms have commented on TECH. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.17.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $56,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.