Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 88.2% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $218.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $351.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.32.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

