Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 46,522,171 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,063% from the average session volume of 2,150,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Biopharmx Trading Up 7.1 %

Biopharmx Company Profile

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

