Bird.Money 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,766.00 (BIRD)

Bird.Money (BIRD) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Bird.Money coin can currently be purchased for about $16.60 or 0.00071889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Bird.Money has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $16,766.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bird.Money Profile

BIRD is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,942 coins. Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money. Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io.

Bird is empowering dApp developers to create the Web3.0 UX of the future by developing wallet-level machine learning prediction products that are accessible within a permissionless, decentralized on-chain oracle. Developers that integrate with our products can, for example, offer variable defi loans or launchpad investment terms based on Bird’s analysis of the wallet’s past behaviors as well as off-chain data streams.

Behavioral prediction products fueled the growth of Web2.0 companies such as Google and Facebook, but centralization had led to power and profit disparities. Combining the power of ML with open and decentralized technologies will enable Bird to create an entirely new tech business model. Operational decisions such as how sensitive data are used and what user behaviors are analyzed can be made by the community (i.e, token holders), with community profit-sharing serving to align the long-term incentives of Bird administrators and ecosystem users.”

Bird.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bird.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bird.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

