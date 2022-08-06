BitcoinPoS Market Cap Tops $356,269.29 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0625 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $356,269.29 and approximately $44.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,914,624 coins and its circulating supply is 5,703,170 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.