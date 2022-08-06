BitRewards (BIT) Market Capitalization Tops $29,407.76

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One BitRewards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitRewards has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. BitRewards has a market capitalization of $29,407.76 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitRewards Coin Profile

BIT is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards. The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network.

BitRewards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

