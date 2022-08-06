BitWhite (BTW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $59,097.00

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitWhite has a market cap of $45,240.27 and approximately $59,097.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitWhite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

