Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Black Hills updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

NYSE BKH opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.75. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Several analysts have commented on BKH shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $36,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. State Street Corp raised its stake in Black Hills by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after purchasing an additional 838,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $45,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,709,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,784,000 after purchasing an additional 174,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Black Hills by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Black Hills by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 496,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,443 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

