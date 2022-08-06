Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.43-$2.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Blackbaud also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.43-2.63 EPS.

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $56.03. 200,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,007. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average is $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -193.20, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $371,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,273.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $371,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,273.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $314,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,486.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,686 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

