BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Lindenwold Advisors

Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.5% of Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.08.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $693.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,685. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $688.64. The company has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

