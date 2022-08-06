Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for approximately 2.2% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 103.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Blackstone by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 159,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 33,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,581,219.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Trading Down 1.6 %

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

NYSE BX opened at $101.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average is $111.36.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

