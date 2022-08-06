Block (NYSE:SQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Block Trading Down 2.2 %

SQ traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.73. 31,022,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,193,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Block has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $286.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.41 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Block from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Block

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,850,507.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,850,507.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $301,359.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,977,789.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,686 shares of company stock worth $25,461,055. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Block stock. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

