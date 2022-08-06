Blockpass (PASS) Achieves Market Cap of $233,728.65

Blockpass (PASS) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, Blockpass has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $233,728.65 and approximately $25.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,174.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003618 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00132916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067750 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockpass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

