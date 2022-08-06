Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE OWL opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $275.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $2,511,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,402,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,073,166.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 606,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,839,063 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth about $128,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

