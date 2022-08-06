BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DHF opened at $2.44 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHF. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 577.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 247,608 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

