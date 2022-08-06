Bondly Trading Down 13.2% This Week (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $409,579.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,206.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003621 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00132263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00033972 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00068146 BTC.

About Bondly

BONDLY is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

