Bonfida (FIDA) Price Tops $0.55 on Top Exchanges

Bonfida (FIDA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Bonfida coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonfida has a total market cap of $24.42 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bonfida has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 127.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00668155 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016092 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bonfida Profile
Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Bonfida
