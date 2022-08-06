boohoo group (LON:BOO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $80.59

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 80.59 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 65.37 ($0.80). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 66.52 ($0.82), with a volume of 7,985,675 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BOO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.47) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.80) to GBX 45 ($0.55) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered boohoo group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 85 ($1.04) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 188.89 ($2.31).

boohoo group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £803.68 million and a PE ratio of -211.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.00.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Articles

