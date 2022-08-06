Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $2,800.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,579.86.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $1,924.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,932.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,144.37. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 98.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Booking by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Booking by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Booking by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.