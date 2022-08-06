Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Boston Pizza Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.51 million during the quarter.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

