Boston Sand & Gravel Co. (OTC:BSND) to Issue Dividend of $100.00

Boston Sand & Gravel Co. (OTC:BSND – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 100.00 per share on Monday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Boston Sand & Gravel’s previous dividend of $30.00.
BSND opened at $700.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $622.10 and its 200 day moving average is $587.26. Boston Sand & Gravel has a fifty-two week low of $605.00 and a fifty-two week high of $700.00.
