Boston Sand & Gravel Co. (OTC:BSND) to Issue Dividend of $100.00

Boston Sand & Gravel Co. (OTC:BSND – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 100.00 per share on Monday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Boston Sand & Gravel’s previous dividend of $30.00.

Boston Sand & Gravel Price Performance

BSND opened at $700.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $622.10 and its 200 day moving average is $587.26. Boston Sand & Gravel has a fifty-two week low of $605.00 and a fifty-two week high of $700.00.

Get Boston Sand & Gravel alerts:

About Boston Sand & Gravel

(Get Rating)

See Also

Boston Sand & Gravel Co provides ready mixed concrete and aggregate products to the construction and landscaping industries in southeastern New England. The company offers ready mix concrete that include specialty mixes for winter concrete, slurry walls, and drilled shafts, as well as sand and aggregate, concrete blocks, and green products.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Sand & Gravel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Sand & Gravel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.