Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,743,000 after purchasing an additional 65,030 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 162,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $202,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,382,173. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

