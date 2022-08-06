BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 490 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($6.00) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BP.B. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 420 ($5.15) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.43) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.39) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.47) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 510 ($6.25) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Get BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares alerts:

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

Shares of BP.B stock opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £36.31 billion and a PE ratio of -2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 173.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 175.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 166 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 197 ($2.41).

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.