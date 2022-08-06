BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 525 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.43) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BP.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.78) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.62) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.47) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 420 ($5.15) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 510 ($6.25) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

Shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 175.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.54. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a one year low of GBX 166 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 197 ($2.41).

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

