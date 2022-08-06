Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Hits $0.0203 on Top Exchanges

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $115,601.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

