Bridgeworth LLC Sells 62 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of META opened at $167.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,728 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

