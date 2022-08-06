BrightView (NYSE:BV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.94 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. BrightView updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

BrightView Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE BV traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 285,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,538. The firm has a market cap of $996.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.27. BrightView has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 169,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,495.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BrightView

About BrightView

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BrightView during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BrightView by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightView during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BrightView during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 167,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

